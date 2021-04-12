Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $931.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $481,802.83 and $931.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,956.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.10 or 0.03577728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00409151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.54 or 0.01126702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.78 or 0.00528346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.87 or 0.00435098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00370666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00032397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,879,522 coins and its circulating supply is 28,762,210 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.