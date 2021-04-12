Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 460,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 523,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

