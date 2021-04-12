Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65,627.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $65,627.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 132.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.