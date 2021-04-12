SafeCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.38 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $1,316.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,464.66 or 0.99724087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00467132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.00319735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.51 or 0.00741375 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104856 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004562 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

