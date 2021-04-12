SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $763.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,589.44 or 1.00122744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.92 or 0.00467524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00327509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.46 or 0.00767518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00144837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004231 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

