SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $338,006.08 and approximately $302.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004542 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003254 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,583,170 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

