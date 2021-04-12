SafePal Achieves Market Capitalization of $338.73 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00005227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $338.73 million and $100.74 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About SafePal
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
