Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $75.00 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,967,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.