salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $231.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

