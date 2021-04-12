Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.38

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

SZGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

