Sam R. Leno Sells 5,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LNTH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lantheus by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

