Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

