Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 10.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 11,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 676,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.83.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

