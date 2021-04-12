Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $844.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $162.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $167.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.