Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.11% of Sanderson Farms worth $91,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $3,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $162.76 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

