Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

