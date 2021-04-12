Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €101.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.33 ($114.51).

SAN stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Monday, reaching €85.06 ($100.07). 1,486,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.67. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

