Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Shares Up 3.5%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.04. 1,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,051,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

