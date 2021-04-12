SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Plans Annual Dividend of $2.19

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 2.189 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70.

SAP has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.40. 701,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

