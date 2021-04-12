SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SAP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP opened at $133.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

