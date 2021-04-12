Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 5,146 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $58,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $140.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.