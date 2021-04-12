Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,314 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 3.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $69,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

UL stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

