Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 141,745 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 6.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $121,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

