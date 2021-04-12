Saratoga Research & Investment Management Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $60,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. United Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NKE stock opened at $135.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

