Saratoga Research & Investment Management Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 4.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $92,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.