Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $40.89 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $287.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $287.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

