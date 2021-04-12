Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $75.38 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 3.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.15% of General Dynamics worth $75,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $183.00 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

