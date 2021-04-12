Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $82.42 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,727 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 4.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $82,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $70.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

