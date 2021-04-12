Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $89.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,260.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,820.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

