Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 5.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $116,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

ORCL stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

