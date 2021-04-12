Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases 1,556 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 86.2% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

Amgen stock opened at $248.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average is $235.37. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

