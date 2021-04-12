Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases 37,192 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.11 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

