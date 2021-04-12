Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases New Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 758,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,766,000. Roche comprises about 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Roche by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roche by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $287.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

