Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 21,046 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 717,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 2.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $56,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

