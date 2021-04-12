Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,362 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems accounts for 1.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Varian Medical Systems worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $177.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.36.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

