Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.87

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.87 and last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 2745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

