Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th

Sarissa Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 19th. Sarissa Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of SRSAU stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRSAU. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

