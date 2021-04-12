Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay Sells 15,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$957,710.

Alain Tremblay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90.

Shares of Savaria stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.00. 98,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,615. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.62. Savaria Co. has a 1-year low of C$10.68 and a 1-year high of C$19.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIS. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

