SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $275.69 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,837.81 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.28.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

