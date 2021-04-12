SBank (STS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $448,435.02

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, SBank has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SBank has a market capitalization of $448,435.02 and $62,780.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SBank coin can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00624053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00040943 BTC.

STS is a coin. It launched on July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,155,717 coins. The official website for SBank is www.sbankcapital.com . SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

