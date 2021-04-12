Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.65

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

