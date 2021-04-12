Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SHLAF stock remained flat at $$291.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average of $276.43. Schindler has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $293.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

