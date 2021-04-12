Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

