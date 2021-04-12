Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

SBGSY traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

