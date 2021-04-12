Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNDR. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Schneider National has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

