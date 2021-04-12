Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 42,847 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Square were worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,940,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $4,425,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Shares of SQ opened at $261.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.12. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,260 shares of company stock valued at $270,283,936 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.