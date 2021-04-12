Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,607 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.40% of Marathon Oil worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.