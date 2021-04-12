Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 357.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.32% of First BanCorp. worth $26,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 178,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,528,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

