Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 21,499 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.76% of ESCO Technologies worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after acquiring an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 955,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $111.21 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

