Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 223,663 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 372.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,663 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.51% of Ormat Technologies worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 220,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

